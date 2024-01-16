Expand / Collapse search
Frigid Atlanta temperatures pose danger to homeless

Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Arctic air is sending metro Atlanta into a deep freeze. The frigid temperatures are making it especially dangerous for the less fortunate. Gwinnett County has opened five warming sites to help people cope with the cold.

 "We are definitely ready to help accommodate [in] that colder weather," said Regina Miller, Deputy Department Director of Community Services for Gwinnett County. "We want to get as many people who are outside right now inside so they can stay warm."

 The Lawrenceville Senior Center is one of those warming stations.

Lawrenceville Senior Center

"We have them in Buford, Centerville, Duluth, Norcross, and here where we are tonight in Lawrenceville," Miller said.

Each location can accommodate up to 50 people.

"They have a place to rest, have a meal and stay out of the elements," Miller said.

Kentrell Cockrell, who tells FOX 5 he currently has no place to call home, knows how dangerous it can be in such brutal conditions.

"I’ve been out there for at least three weeks now," Cockrell said. "I can’t feel my hands, my feet at times. It’s real tough out there."

That’s why he came to the senior center.

"I need somewhere to be warm," Cockrell said. "I’m very much so thankful God brought me here."

The warming centers in Gwinnett County operate from 6 p.m. through 7 a.m. The county will open them as long as the temperatures drop below 35.