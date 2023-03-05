Police catch Gwinnett County thieves when they stopped to charge the getaway car
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are now behind Gwinnett County bars after they were arrested for swiping several gaming systems before peeling off in a Tesla.
Gwinnett County North Precinct officers broadcasted the news to surrounding officers who spotted the pair not too far away from the burglarized store. Officials say the two had stopped to charge the electric vehicle.
Several firearms, two pounds of what officials believe is marijuana and the stolen gaming systems were all recovered.