Video show thieves stalking victim before robbing him of $15K, man says

Thieves stole around $15,000 in cash from a man while he was pumping gas at a Costco according to Gwinnett County police.

The victim’s son said rear cameras on his father’s truck appear to show two individuals following him for several hours leading up to the incident.

"I found images of those two men just waiting for him," Suwannee resident James Lee said.

Lee said his father, Mun Lee, was filling up after a day of running errands, which included a trip to the bank. He left his wallet on the seat of the car with the doors unlocked and when he turned around to pay, it was gone.

A police report describes one suspect as wearing a black T-shirt with a white Nike logo, a surgical mask and blue jeans. It also describes a second wearing a white T-shirt and mask. Lee said the men captured on dash camera match those descriptions.

Costco gas station surveillance captured the July 1 theft on camera. Gwinnett County police are now using that footage in their investigation.

"They pulled the video from the Costco gas station with all the cameras up there and they realized that someone had opened the passenger side of his door, grabbed his wallet and ran away," Lee told FOX 5. "One man had a towel with him and they said he had the towel with him not to leave fingerprints."

Lee said his father visited several businesses that day including Starbucks, a waxing center and Bank of America.

According to an incident report from GCPD, Lee withdrew $7,000 from his account that morning for a trip to Korea. He said he just wants the thieves caught.

"I just don’t understand why anyone would do this," his son said. "I’m trying to put them away for good so nothing like this ever happens again for anyone else."

He’s also urging other drivers to be vigilant about being followed and avoid leaving anything valuable in sight. Gwinnett County police said they can’t share any additional details about the case at this time but detectives are following all leads. Anyone with information that can help police can call GCPD’s crime tip line at 770-513-5480.