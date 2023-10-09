Slow down: New speed cameras added to schools across Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County wants drivers to slow down. To make sure of it, new speed cameras have been set up at five different schools around the county.

Here are the new locations and the times the adjusted speed limit will be enforced:

Brookwood High (both Dogwood Road and Holly Brook Road)Camera times: 6:20 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.25 mph from 6:35am to 7:35 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.35 mph when light is off

Meadowcreek HighCamera times: 6:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.35mph from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.25 mph from 1:55 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.35 mph when light is off

Starling ElementaryCamera times: 7:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.35 mph from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.45 mph when light is off

North Gwinnett MiddleCamera times 7:55 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.35 mph from 8:35 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.45 mph when light is off

Richards MiddleCamera times 7:55 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.35 mph from 8:35 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.45 mph when light is off

More information on the cameras and other locations they're currently in can be found here.