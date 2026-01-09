Gwinnett County sheriff employee arrested on child molestation charges

article

A former probationary employee of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday following a specialized investigation into crimes against children.

What we know:

Rylee Willis faces two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, all of which are felonies. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Deputies confirmed Friday that Willis is no longer employed by the agency.

What they're saying:

According to GCSO policy, all entry-level sworn and non-sworn employees must complete a two-year probationary period before they are granted permanent status. Willis was still within that probationary window at the time of the alleged incident.

"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability," the agency said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Authorities noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details regarding the specific allegations have been released.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to submit a tip by calling 770-619-6655 or by visiting GwinnettCountySheriff.org.