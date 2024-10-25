Ex-Gwinnett County school bus driver charged with assaulting student

article

A Gwinnett County school bus driver is facing a charge after officials say they physically assaulted a student on their bus.

McConnell Middle School principal Derico L. White discussed the arrest in a recent letter to parents.

According to White, the assault happened last month.

"As soon as the incident was reported, we immediately contacted our School Resource Officer and notified the district’s Human Resources Division," White wrote. "The driver was promptly placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated."

White did not provide more information on the incident due to an ongoing investigation into the alleged assault. The driver's name has not been released.

The school has assigned a new driver to the bus route.