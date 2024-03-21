Man steals $15K in cash from Gwinnett County restaurant, police say

article

Gwinnett County detectives are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a local business.

Officials say the burglary happened between midnight and 1 a.m. on March 12 at the Korean restaurant Hwangso Gozip, which is located on the 2000 block of Merchants Way.

Security cameras reportedly caught the man walking around the building before entering the restaurant through a broken window.

The man ran away from the scene after taking around $15,000 in cash from the restaurant.

Gwinnett County police shared photos taken during the burglary, showing a mustachioed man wearing a black or gray heavy jacket, black skull cap, black pants, and tan boots. The man was also carrying a backpack.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.