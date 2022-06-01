Gwinnett County provides free lunches to students this summer

Starting this week, Gwinnett families can receive meal assistance directly from the county.

Many families benefit from school lunches. It takes the stress of planning and paying to feed growing children off parents' plates but having children home for summer break can take a toll on finances.

"Food insecurity or food security is a big issue in Gwinnett County. There are schools in Gwinnett County that have as high as 90% in terms of students on free and reduced lunch," Chris Minor said. He works for the county's parks and recreation.

For years, Georgia's largest school district has provided meals to students throughout the summer. Gwinnett County said the need grows every year so the local government has stepped in to help the school system.

Starting Tuesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. families with students up to 18 years old can walk or drive through 21 Gwinnett County parks. They will receive free breakfast and lunch. Young adults living with disabilities can receive meals too.

The county is using American Rescue Plan act, or ARPA funds to pay for those meals that are about $4 each.

They will provide the food Monday through Friday until August 2.

It is for the fourth year in a row the county has done something like this, but this year things are even more convenient. It is now grab and go.

"We felt we removed an obstacle by allowing it to be a drive through or walk up line as opposed to a congregate setting where you have to sit down and eat," Minor said.

Recipients be able to pick up meals on holidays such as the Fourth of July and June20, the day the county recognizes Juneteenth.

For more information, click here. To volunteer at the park of your choice fill out a survey, head to volunteergwinnett.net.