Man crashes through Gwinnett County Police precinct gate, damages a dozen cars, police say

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a man investigators say crashed into a gate at a police precinct. Officials say the suspect’s tirade did not end there. It’s a case that’s left many investigators baffled.

"Very random, but it’s pretty shocking," Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo said.

Cpl. Madiedo says investigators are working to figure why a driver crashed through a gate at the West Precinct.

"Apparently the vehicle struck an area of the gate which is not an entry point. There’s no access to it. It’s just a random side section of the gate. It’s not where vehicles normally travel to enter the west precinct," Madiedo said.

Pictures show the damage from the incident which happened on July 16.

The busy precinct is located off even busier Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

"Once he entered the precinct through the restrictive area, he just seemed to drive around the parking lot, and then exited the parking lot. There was no motive which we can tell," Madiedo said.

Police say they believe the driver to be Andy Gooseman, after he was captured on surveillance.

The tirade didn’t stop there.

Police say the driver hopped on the nearby highway and took off. The driver damaged at least ten cars in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before dumping the utility van in the area of Interstate 85 and Shallowford Road.

"Later, detectives determined the vehicle was stolen out of Cobb County," Madiedo said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information that can help lead investigators to an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.