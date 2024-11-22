Gwinnett County police shoot man during foot chase in Norcross

article

Gwinnett County police say an officer shot a man during a foot chase Friday night near the intersection of Dawson Boulevard and McDonough Drive NW in Norcross.

According to Sgt. Collin Flynn, patrol officers assigned to a crime suppression detail were in the area when one of them attempted to speak to a man walking through a parking lot.

The man refused to stop and ran. The officer gave chase, and during the pursuit, the man fell, dropping a gun to the ground. Sgt. Flynn reported that the officer ordered the man not to pick up the weapon. Despite the warning, the man retrieved the gun, prompting the officer to open fire.

The man was struck in the hand but managed to get up and continue running. A short distance later, he lay on the ground and surrendered to other officers. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

No additional details about the man or the officer involved have been released. Sgt. Flynn confirmed that the officer was not injured.

Because the shooting was non-fatal, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will not be involved. However, the Gwinnett Police Department will conduct an internal review of the incident.

