Gwinnett County police investigating possible murder-suicide

The Brief Gwinnett County Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman as a possible murder-suicide after officers found them deceased inside a Centerview Drive apartment. Authorities say the woman appeared to have died by strangulation, while the man died by hanging; autopsies will determine the official cause of death. Police do not believe any other parties were involved, and the names of the individuals are being withheld until family members are notified.



Police are investigating the deaths of two individuals as a possible murder-suicide after officers discovered their bodies inside a Gwinnett County apartment late Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to Gwinnett County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 to a home on Centerview Drive for a welfare check. Concerned family members had requested police assistance after they had not heard from their uncle in several days. One family member also reported receiving a message they believed was a suicide note.

When officers forced entry into the apartment, they found an adult female and an adult male deceased. Investigators say preliminary findings indicate the female died by strangulation and the male died by hanging. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to determine the official cause of death.

The Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene, and authorities do not believe any other parties were involved.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation remains active and ongoing.