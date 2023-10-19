Young boy stabbed multiple times in Peachtree Corners apartment, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Gwinnett County Police Department says they are investigating a homicide involving a young child.

GCPD says the call originally came in as an apartment fire around 7:45 a.m. in the 4900 block of Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners.

When the fire department originally arrived, they did not see a fire, but they did hear a fire alarm coming from one of the apartments. The fire department made entry and found an unresponsive boy, approximately 6 years old.

The child, who was reportedly stabbed multiple times, was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in Atlanta, according to police.

A woman, who was in wet clothing, was found around 9:15 a.m. behind the building and taken into custody, according to police. Police are calling her a "person of interest" at this time. Her relationship to the child is not clear at this time, but police said that it is likely that she is related to the child.

This story is developing.

