Gwinnett County officer buys $150 in supplies for homeless man

Newly released body camera footage showed just how far a Gwinnett County officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help an unhorsed man stay warm.

The video was recorded on Jan. 17, when temperatures were dropping into the teens at night. Gwinnett County police say they found the footage during a recent audit.

In the recording, Sgt. Todd Heller approaches a man who is carrying a sign that reads "Waiting on a blessing. Anything helps."

Heller introduced himself to the man and let him know that he wanted to help out.

"You want to go get a blanket and some food?" Heller asks. "It's on me. My treat."

The pair headed to a local store and Heller spent $150 of his own money on socks, a blanket, food, and other supplies to help the man stay warm on what was expected to be a dangerously cold night.

After the pair checked out at the register, Heller shared a parting message with the man.

"You've been waiting for a blessing, right?" he said. "Well … God blessed you today. You just didn't know it was going to be me."

In their social media post sharing the video, the Gwinnett County Police Department called Heller a "great representative" of their organization.