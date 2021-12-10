Gwinnett County offers $100 gifts card incentive for weekend COVID vaccine event

Gwinnett County is offering up an extra incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

The Finish Strong Together community-wide vaccine incentive event is taking place this weekend. From Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday Dec. 12, residents ages 5 and up who receive a vaccine or booster will receive a $100 Visa gift card while supplies last.

Finish Strong Together will host vaccine clinics throughout Gwinnett County. Vaccines are free. ID and insurance cards are not required, but encouraged. People without insurance or ID will not be turned away. People should also bring their CDC vaccination card if they’ve already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Vaccines for ages 5 and older:

Emergent Testing (Drive-Up Service) – 3110 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, GA 30024. Pre-registration is required. Drive-up slots are no longer available.

Friday, December 10

7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, December 11

7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, December 12

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Piedmont Eastside Medical Plaza 2 (Walk-In Service) — 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250, Snellville, GA 30078. Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required.

Friday, December 10

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

(drive-up 5:00 – 8:00 PM, weather permitting)

Saturday, December 11

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 12

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

COVID Care Georgia, Plaza Las Americas (Drive-Up Service) – 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn, GA 30047. Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Vaccines will be available during the following times:

Friday, December 10

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, December 11

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 12

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Vaccines for ages 12 and older:

Gwinnett County Health Department

Gwinnett Place Mall Vaccination Site

Appointments are full at this location. Walk-in will not be served.

For further information on clinic locations and hours, click here.

