Police: Elderly Gwinnett County man missing since Sunday

Gwinnett County police need your help to find an elderly man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Officials say 63-year-old James Vasser was last seen at his home on the 900 block of Pierce Brennan Drive in Lawrenceville on Sunday around 1 p.m.

His caretaker called the police when they realized that Vasser was not home.

According to officials, Vasser has congestive heart failure, difficulty breathing, and diminished mental capacity.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and Timberland boots.

If you have any information that could help police find Vasser, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

