'My heart stopped': Gwinnett County man survives dog attack 

The Brief Corey Armstrong said he was walking his Yorkshire terrier when he noticed a woman struggling to walk a pit-bull. Armstrong said he picked up the Yorkie because he believed the woman could not control the animal. Home surveillance video captured the moments before the attack, showing the pit bull running toward Armstrong. He said the dog bit his left hand, causing severe injuries. Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement said the pit bull involved in the attack is in the agency's custody.



A Gwinnett County man says he is still recovering physically and emotionally after a dog attacked him while he was walking his dog in a Duluth neighborhood last month.

Dog attack caught on video

What we know:

The attack happened around 9 p.m. June 23 in the 4000 block of Howell Park Road, according to Duluth police. The incident remains under investigation.

Corey Armstrong said he was walking his Yorkshire terrier when he noticed a woman struggling to walk a pit bull. Armstrong said he picked up the Yorkie because he believed the woman could not control the animal.

Victim tells their story

What they're saying:

"My heart stopped, and it's like my defense mechanisms went up. I went on guard. I saw that she had no control of the animal," Armstrong said.

Home surveillance video captured the moments before the attack, showing the pit bull running toward Armstrong. He said the dog bit his left hand, causing severe injuries.

"He latched onto my left hand first, and I could feel him biting through the bones of my index finger and my pinky finger," Armstrong said. "Everything went black around me, and all I could think was, 'I want to make it out alive.'"

Armstrong said neighbors helped him and his dog get to safety before first responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

He said he suffered multiple broken fingers, required stitches and underwent surgery two days after the attack.

Dig deeper:

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement said the pit bull involved in the attack is in the agency's custody.

Armstrong said his dog was not injured, but the attack has prevented him from returning to his job in healthcare.

He said he is currently relying on family members to help with everyday tasks and continues to deal with emotional trauma.

"I don't even want to be outside at night anymore," Armstrong said. "If I hear something jingling, I feel like it's a dog coming."

Will charges be filed?

What's next:

Duluth police said the investigation remains ongoing. It was not immediately clear whether any charges or citations would be filed.

The victim has started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses while he’s out of work.