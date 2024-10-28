Gwinnett County man in need of medical care missing

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Allen Cosby Jr. was last seen on the morning of Oct. 27 at his home in Lilburn. Cosby is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with dark-colored hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a teal or gray long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts, and slippers.

According to authorities, Cosby requires specific medical care and has a distinctive shuffle when walking.

Anyone with information on Cosby’s whereabouts is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Individuals providing tips that lead to an arrest and indictment may be eligible for a cash reward.