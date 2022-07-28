Gwinnett County man charged in drug, human trafficking investigation

article

A Gwinnett County man is behind bars following a multi-agency investigation into human trafficking and drugs in Troup County.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say the investigation began into 34-year-old Andrew Jones on July 13 after they received information that he was giving fentanyl to several women and expected them to repay him with cash or sexual favors.

After agents gathered information through surveillance and collaboration with other organizations, they obtained a search warrant for Jones home.

A search of him home led officers to find around 90 grams of suspected marijuana, 50 grams of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, firearms, and other drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Investigators say they also found hundreds of syringes and a make-shift lab in the home's garage where Jones is accused of making fentanyl pills.

Authorities arrested Jones and charged him with trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. At this time Jones has not been charged in connection with human trafficking.

If you have any information about the case, call the GBI's tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).