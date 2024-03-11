Gwinnett County man arrested after assaulting wife, crashing car during chase, police say

article

A Gwinnett County man who police say was wanted for multiple felonies is now in custody after a police chase and a series of car crashes.

Lance Brandley Nelson, a 47-year-old Suwanee man, is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, family violence battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and obstruction.

Officials say the charges stem from an investigation on March 7. On that day, an officer responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a home on Brookefall Landing.

At the home, a woman told the officer she had gotten into an argument with her husband that escalated into him assaulting her, threatening her, and holding her at gunpoint in the home for two days.

The woman was able to get away and run to a neighbor's home for help, police say.

Nelson fled the area in the gray Mercedes SUV. Nearby officers tried to stop him, but officials say he sped off and disappeared.

Hours later, investigators say Nelson was seen trying to enter the parking deck at Duluth's Gas South Arena, but couldn't because the structure was closed. He then reportedly crashed into two patrol cars, lost a tire, and eventually came to a stop after crashing into a gray passenger car and a pickup truck on Sugarloaf Parkway.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Nelson was caught by officers after trying to flee the scene on foot.

He's now recovering from injuries sustained in the crashes at a nearby hospital.

Officials say once he is discharged, he will be booked in the Gwinnett County Jail.