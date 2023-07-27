Gwinnett County man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter, officials say

A Gwinnett County man is in jail after officials say he pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

Investigators say the helicopter was flying over Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard on July 22 when someone began pointing a green laser at its cockpit.

The flight crew was able to pinpoint the laser's origin and let other officers know to respond to the location.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Aurelio Angeles Bautista and charged him with pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Aurelio Angeles Bautista (Gwinnett County Police Department)

"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot's ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with onboard equipment," the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a statement. "This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft, and the general public."

Bautista was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. His case has also been referred to the FAA and the FBI Atlanta office.