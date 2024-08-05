Gwinnett County mail carrier accused of dumping stolen mail in woods, using drugs on duty

Gwinnett County police have arrested a United States Postal Service carrier accused of stealing mail and dumping it in the woods.

Investigators say Marcus Gregory is also facing allegations he was using illegal drugs on his mail route.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 that they began an investigation into Gregory on July 31 after the United States Postal Service Inspector General received multiple complaints from victims saying they didn't receive their mail.

On that day, undercover officers watched Gregory on his route and said they saw him dumping mail in the woods near William Farm Road and Highway 316 and then using drugs in his vehicle.

Marcus Gregory (Gwinnett County Police Department)

After pulling Gregory over and arresting him, investigators say they found more drugs and a handgun inside the vehicle. A search of the man's private vehicle led officers to reportedly find 215 pieces of mail reported stolen instead.

Authorities say even more stolen mail was found when they checked out Gregory's home.

Gregory is facing charges of DUI drugs, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft of stolen mail, theft by taking, and obstruction.

In all, he has been charged with 51 felony warrants and nine misdemeanor warrants.