Crash on I-85 near Indian Trail Road slows traffic

Northbound traffic on Interstate 85 at Indian Trail Road was backed up Sunday evening due to an accident.

Emergency vehicles reported to the scene closing off at least three lanes of traffic. Passing cars were forced to squeeze over into the remaining lanes.

By 6:40 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured during the incident.

I-85 South, south of Indian Trail (Credit: GDOT)

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed cars south of the exit nearly at a standstill around 6:15 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.