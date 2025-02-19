Sketch released to help identify human remains found in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Lawrenceville Police Department has just released a sketch they believe will help them to identify the human skeletal remains found on State Route 316 and Duluth Highway on Feb. 10.
What we know:
Investigators and cadaver dogs combed through the area last Monday, looking for any other remains but did not report finding any.
The skull was taken to the Gwinnett County Morgue where it was examined by Dr. Carol Terry, the chief medical examiner of Gwinnett County, and Laura Fulginiti, a forensic anthropologist.
They discovered the skull belonged to a Caucasian man between 35 and 70 years old.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist Kelly Lawson rendered a sketch of what the man may have looked like.
What you can do:
Take a look at the sketch. If you have any information that could help identify this man, please contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 770-963-2443, or the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at 678-442-3160.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lawrenceville Police Department. GBI sketch artist Kelly Lawson drew the image of what the man may have looked like.