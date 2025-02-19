Sketch released to help identify human remains found in Gwinnett County

article

The Brief The Lawrenceville Police Department released a sketch to help identify human skeletal remains found on State Route 316 and Duluth Highway. Investigators and cadaver dogs searched the area, but found no additional remains. The skull was examined by Dr. Carol Terry and forensic anthropologist Laura Fulginiti, identifying it as belonging to a Caucasian man aged 35 to 70. Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist Kelly Lawson created a sketch of the man. Authorities urge the public to view the sketch and contact them with any information that could aid in identification.



The Lawrenceville Police Department has just released a sketch they believe will help them to identify the human skeletal remains found on State Route 316 and Duluth Highway on Feb. 10.

What we know:

Investigators and cadaver dogs combed through the area last Monday, looking for any other remains but did not report finding any.

The skull was taken to the Gwinnett County Morgue where it was examined by Dr. Carol Terry, the chief medical examiner of Gwinnett County, and Laura Fulginiti, a forensic anthropologist.

They discovered the skull belonged to a Caucasian man between 35 and 70 years old.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist Kelly Lawson rendered a sketch of what the man may have looked like.

What you can do:

Take a look at the sketch. If you have any information that could help identify this man, please contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 770-963-2443, or the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office at 678-442-3160.