Customers jump out of dodge as car comes crashing through Gwinnett County restaurant

One of the owners of Fresca Trattoria joked that she now co-owns "Lilburn's newest drive-thru" after a speeding car came crashing through her Italian restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Lisa Myers is the kind of person who will always try to find the silver lining. That's how she found herself making light of the terrifying situation that unfolded at around 3 p.m. as her customers were enjoying brunch.

Surveillance video showed the dining group leaping from their table seconds before a car came barreling straight their way, sending glass everywhere.

"Honestly, seeing the video, the waitress who happens to be my daughter, was standing here like three minutes before the car came through. So, I'm just glad she – everyone was fine," Myers explained to FOX 5 photojournalist Billy Heath.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Fresca Trattoria (Credit: Lisa Myers)

The Gwinnett County police have not yet released details on an investigation into the incident, but Myers told FOX 5 Atlanta that she spoke to the driver after the crash. According to the driver, her car's gas pedal became stuck, and her brakes unexpectedly failed.

Myers said that until the insurance company gets back to her, she'll be relying heavily on the community's support to help Fresca Trattoria recover.

"We would appreciate it. We don't know what is covered through the woman's insurance and what isn't," she explained. "Come visit us. We are Lilburn's newest drive-thru. We have fresh pasta made every day."