Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Gwinnett County food mart

Gwinnett County police are hoping the public can help identify a masked suspect in a midday armed robbery at a local food mart.

Officials say they were called to the Food Mart on the 4700 block of Jimmy Carter after reports of an armed robbery around 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.

At the scene, the officers met up with the victim, who told them he was on the phone near the cash register when a man walked in the store wearing a ski mask, black hoodie, blue latex gloves, and dark-colored sandals.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money. Surveillance video shows the victim tackling the man as he was taking money out of the register, leading to a scuffle that ended the armed robber fleeing the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).