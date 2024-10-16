Gwinnett County fire truck clipped by SUV on Buford Highway

article

An SUV sideswiped a fire truck from the Gwinnett County Fire Department along Buford Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Davenport Road.

The Duluth Police Department reported that no one was injured.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked for about an hour while crews worked to clear the site of the crash.

At the time of the collision, the fire truck was attending to a separate accident in the area.

The crash is still under investigation.