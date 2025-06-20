Gwinnett County firefighters battle blaze at Lawrenceville home
Firefighters battle a blaze at a Lawrenceville home. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County made short work of a serious house fire that started in a Lawrenceville home's garage.
The flames broke out at a home on Philadelphia Court on Thursday evening, officials say.
What we know:
The fire was put out after 12 minutes, but the home suffered serious damage.
One person was taken to a local hospital after suffering minor injuries. They are expected to recover.
Officials believe a mechanical issue with the homeowner's vehicle likely started the blaze.
What they're saying:
"Please remember, if there is a fire in your home, exit quickly and call 911," Gwinnett County Fire wrote on Facebook.
The Source: Information for this story came from a Facebook post by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.