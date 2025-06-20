Gwinnett County firefighters battle blaze at Lawrenceville home

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze at a Lawrenceville home. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Firefighters in Gwinnett County made short work of a serious house fire that started in a Lawrenceville home's garage.

The flames broke out at a home on Philadelphia Court on Thursday evening, officials say.

What we know:

The fire was put out after 12 minutes, but the home suffered serious damage.

One person was taken to a local hospital after suffering minor injuries. They are expected to recover.

Officials believe a mechanical issue with the homeowner's vehicle likely started the blaze.

What they're saying:

"Please remember, if there is a fire in your home, exit quickly and call 911," Gwinnett County Fire wrote on Facebook.