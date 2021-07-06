Gwinnett County fire investigators searching for leads in apartment arson

Gwinnett County fire investigators said they are trying to identify the culprits of a suspected arson at a Norcross apartment complex in June.

Firefighters said investigators said the person responsible started two fires on the morning of June 27.

One fire was sparked in the breezeway and another was in an area of pine straw at 1705 Club Parkway in Norcross.

According to the lead investigator, thermal heat from the fire caused damage to the outside of the building.

FIrefighters asked the public to report information to the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

