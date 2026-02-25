Massive fentanyl seizure in Gwinnett County: Two arrested in federal drug raid

article

The Brief Federal and local agents seized approximately 1,450 grams of fentanyl and a firearm from a Gwinnett residence. Two people face felony charges for drug trafficking, firearm possession, and child endangerment during a DUI. D’Evin Brown and Serina Johnson remain in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.



A joint local and federal raid uncovered more than three pounds of fentanyl and led to the arrest of two people at a Gwinnett County home last Wednesday.

What we know:

D’Evin Brown, 28, and Serina Johnson, 31, were arrested on Feb. 18 after executing a search warrant at a local residence.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized approximately 1,450 grams of fentanyl and a firearm found in the same room as the drugs.

The operation was a collaboration between the sheriff’s Special Investigations Section, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force, the FBI, and the DEA.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the age of the child involved or clarified if the child was present in the home during the execution of the search warrant.

Investigators did not specify the relationship between Brown and Johnson or their relationship to the child mentioned in the DUI charge.

The specific neighborhood or street address has not been disclosed.

What's next:

The two suspects are currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. They were charged with trafficking in morphine, opium, or heroin (28 grams or more), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and endangering a child while DUI.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office at 770-619-6655.