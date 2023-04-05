Gwinnett County deputy charged with DUI

article

A Gwinnett County deputy was jailed after authorities said he was caught driving under the influence while on duty.

Master Deputy Sheriff Walter Pollock was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol Wednesday.

He was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object. Troopers say no one was injured during the ordeal.

Pollock was booked into the Walton County Jail.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said he has been served an intent to terminate and placed on administrative leave pending GSP's investigation.

"We want our community to know that we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "Pending the criminal investigation, our Office of Professional Standards will conduct a full review as we are committed to ensuring that the outcome of the incident is in the public’s best interest."