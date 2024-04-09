East Point theft ring suspect wanted for over 100 crimes arrested, 2 others on the run

Two men are behind bars tonight, accused of breaking into cars around Gwinnett County. Two more men are still on the run. Police say all the suspects are part of a larger crime ring that has hit hundreds of vehicles all over metro-Atlanta.

One of the victims is glad at least some of the suspects are off the streets.

Kenya Roblero-Garcia never thought crooks would break into her car in her neighborhood, but last summer, they did. They took whatever they could find.

"My wallet, my card, they tried to use my card as well," said Roblero-Garcia. "They just broke in. They just broke the window."

Gwinnett County police tell FOX 5 officers caught two men they say are part of a ring out of East Point that went on a crime spree last spring and summer.

"They don’t care. They’ll take anything they can put their hands on," said Cpl. Juan Madiedo of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kylijah Yates

Last week, a multi-jurisdictional force arrested Randy Martinez in Orange County, Florida, and nabbed Kylijah Yates in East Point back in March.

Yates is accused of breaking into nearly two dozen vehicles.

"He’s currently charged with 20 that we know of right now," Madiedo said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Randy Martinez

Martinez is also wanted for scores of crimes.

"He did have over 100 active arrest warrants, not only for entering vehicles, but for battery, domestic violence, gun charges," Madiedo said.

Police say the ring has hit cars around metro Atlanta.

"We’re looking at possibly over 400 vehicles," Madiedo said.

Investigators say the ring mainly looks for weapons people leave sitting in their cars.

"From firearms to electronics, you name it," Madiedo said.

Javaris Gamble

Police arrested Javaris Gamble last summer. They say he is the head of the crew. Investigators are still looking for two more men.

"Imanuel Echavarria Ornelas and Giovanni Bell," Madiedo said. "Exercise caution if you ever catch one of these suspects near your vehicle."

Imanuel Echavarria Ornelas and Giovanni Bell

"At this point, no one is safe, you got to take everything that is valuable out of your car," Roblero-Garcia said.

All the men face a laundry list of charges, including breaking into cars and theft. Yates and Martinez face domestic violence charges as well.

Call police or Crimestoppers if you have information on Ornelas or Bell.