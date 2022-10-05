Gwinnett County cracks down on street racers with new ordinance

If you have a need for speed, Gwinnett County said it's not the place to exercise that. The board of commissioners just approved a new ordinance with harsher consequences for drag racing on their streets.

As of Oct. 4, violators are now subject to having their vehicles impounded for up to a month. Before, disobeying Georgia's state law would result in a fine.

The County is following a precedent set by Atlanta and Sandy Springs. Both cities passed similar ordinances against reckless street racing back in 2021.

In May, Gwinnett County police and other local departments said they made more than 80 arrests and impounded at least two dozen cars for racing.