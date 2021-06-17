4 men charged in child exploitation investigations in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County deputies say they have arrested four men for charges involving four separate child exploitation investigations.

In the past two weeks starting at the beginning of June, officials tell FOX they brought the four suspects to the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

The first arrested happened on June 1. Officials charged D’vine Damian Davis-Martin with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child, and obscene internet contact with a child.

The next day, officials arrested Amar Yeran Ramlall and charged him with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, and use of a computer to seduce a child for indecent purposes.

On June 4, another suspect, Tavian Rashaud Wilson, was also detained by members of the county's T.R.A.C.E unit. He's charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child, obscene internet contact with a child, and criminal attempt to commit to entire minor to produce visual medium.

Finally, Perry Johnny Curtis was detained on June 7 and charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child, and obscene internet contact with a child.

All four men are being held without a bond.

If you know anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or child exploitation, please call the T.R.A.C.E. tip line at (770)-619-6405.

