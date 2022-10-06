4 adults, several pets displaced when Gwinnett County apartment damaged by fire, officials say

article

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in Gwinnett County.

Firefighters headed to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor at 8:53 a.m. The caller said they saw smoke coming out of the windows and roof of an apartment on Spruce Circle.

Crews saw the apartment on fire and forced their way inside. They found a woman asleep on the couch and evacuated her.

The fire was only in one apartment, officials said, but it affected two units.

Four adults and six pets were displaced, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SKYFOX flew over the Snellville building on Thursday afternoon and saw the roof was mostly intact. An upper right window appeared to reveal the room inside was damaged.

"There were not working smoke alarms in this apartment," Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson Ryan McGiboney said. "We'd like to remind people to check their smoke alarms as well as make sure there are extinguishers inside the home and know how to use them."

