Gwinnett, Cobb school districts face accreditation review

Gwinnett County Public Schools is now the second district in Georgia to be under the microscope of accreditation officials.

Cobb and Gwinnett school districts were notified by Cognia, which is part of the SACS Accreditation Agency, about complaints the agency received alleging board governance issues in both districts.

The federal government requires all schools and colleges to maintain certain standards.

Losing an accreditation threatens student credits, education funding and even jobs in the community.

Georgia’s Teacher Federation President told FOX 5 that she’s skeptical about whether the complaints are legitimate.

"I’m very suspicious when a new a board comes in and all of a sudden there is a governance problem," said Turner.

Even though Gwinnett and Cobb school districts continue to rank among the top in the state, thousands of students and educators are at the mercy of the board to turn things around.

"We can find fault with anything," said Turner. "How many complaints are there and where did they come from?"

Educators like Turner remain hopeful and optimistic as district leaders in both districts prepare to spend part of their summer meeting with investigators.

