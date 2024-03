article

Gwinnett County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Police say that Calleigh Musgrove was last seen around 2:30 a.m. March 4 at her home on Clarion Way.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Musgrove has blue hair, blue eyes and a left-side nose piercing.

If you have seen Musgrove or know where she is, please call 911.