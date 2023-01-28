Convicted sex offender on the run for 17 years arrested by US Marshals in Atlanta

U.S. Marshals captured a man convicted of donning and mask, dragging a woman into the woods and attempting to rape her. He was disappeared in 2006 when new allegations surfaced while he was on probation. He had been on the run for 17 years, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Gustav Schilling was arrested Friday in Atlanta.

Officials said the case against the convicted sexual predator began in 1995 when Schilling went to a concert in Henrico County, Virginia. Officials said he was wearing a mask when he allegedly grabbed a woman, dragged her into the woods and attempted to rape her. The woman escaped to told police. Schilling was convicted of abduction and attempted rape later that year.

Schilling was released from prison and placed on probation in 2000. Residents of a neighborhood accused him of "voyeuristic behavior," and authorities said he disappeared in August 2006.

The Richmond City District Court issued a warrant for Schilling's arrest, saying he failed to register as a sex offender.



Investigators learned Schilling was using an alias, David Layton, in 2022. They also learned he may have been in metro Atlanta.

Deputy Marshals saw Schilling leaving a construction site near Lindbergh Drive and Armand Road on Jan. 27, U.S. Marshals said. Marshals arrested him and brought him to the Fulton County Detention Center.

"The United States Marshals Service will never stop our pursuit of violent fugitives," Chief Deputy United States Marshal J.B. Stevens said. "The mission of enhancing public safety, keeping our local communities safer, and ensuring sex offenders are properly monitored is critical. We are honored that it is our responsibility. No matter how long a fugitive runs, we will find them."