2 students found with guns at Rome High School during first week of classes, officials say

Two Rome High School students have been found with guns within the first week of classes, the district said Thursday.

Officials with the Rome City Schools said in both incidents, the gun was not used to threaten anyone. It was not immediately clear if either gun was loaded at the time.

Also in both incidents, school officials were informed about the weapon and approached the student. The students face both criminal charges for carrying a weapon on school property and school disciplinary actions.

Administrators have not released a motive behind the firearms being brought on the campus.

"As always, the safety of our students, faculty and staff are priority on all our campuses. Rome City Schools is committed to providing a safe place for students to learn," the district wrote on its Facebook page on Thursday.

As with other school districts, Rome City Schools said they are committed to the "see something, say something" policy.

The names of the students have not been released.

The new school year began for students last Friday.