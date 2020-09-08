Gunman sought in early morning deadly shooting in Henry County neighborhood

Rounds of gunfire left neighbors along White Dove Drive in Henry County terrified overnight. One woman, who did not want to share her name, said one of the bullets fired early this morning hit her home.

"I heard four to five pops and something hit my house and I just grabbed my foster kids and took cover. There were people yelling and scattering. When I looked outside, I could see the body on the ground," said the White Dove Drive homeowner.

Henry County police said the shots were fired during an altercation at this home around 2:30 Tuesday morning. One person died, but police haven't released any information about the victim or who gunman. Witnesses told police they saw a light-colored SUV with a shattered window speed away from the home where the shots were fired. The neighbor, whose home was struck, peeked out the window after the gunfire ended.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Henry County police investigate a deadly shooting that happened along White Dove Drive during the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2020 (FOX 5)

"When the 911 call was made, I said I hope the person was okay, but that they told me that wasn't the case," said the concerned White Dove Drive resident.

Advertisement

Henry County police hope to get solid tips in this case and a detailed description of the gunman before anyone else gets hurt. The number to call is 770-288-8254.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.