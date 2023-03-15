Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for a gunman after shooting in Vinings

By
Published 
Vinings
FOX 5 Atlanta

Cobb County neighbor on run after shooting man arguing with girlfriend

It started as an argument between a couple, and ended with a shooting when a neighbor got involved. Now residents in that Vinings apartment complex are worried knowing something like this could happen so close to home.

COBB COUNTY, Ga - The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting at the District at Vinings Apartments.

"This is very concerning, shocking, scary," said Shonsai who lives at the complex.

Some residents say they heard gunfire around 8:30 Tuesday night.

"I probably heard about six or seven loud bangs. I could hear it was coming from the right side of the building," said Simone Ruff.

Cobb County Police raced to the complex off Paces Ferry Road. Detectives talked to witnesses and say 42-year-old Nicholas Jones and his girlfriend were having an argument, and it attracted the attention of a neighbor who stepped in. Police say that neighbor and Jones then started arguing, and the neighbor pulled out a gun and shot Jones.

Investigators say Jones was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital.

Police say the neighbor who pulled the trigger took off in a car. Detectives are now searching for him.

"I hope the person who was shot is okay, and i hope the person who is on the run turns himself in," said Shonsai.