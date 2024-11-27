Gunman fires shot into LaGrange apartments, police investigating

Police in LaGrange are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that could have injured multiple people.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Tall Pines Apartments on Turner Street.

According to police, multiple bullets entered two apartment units at the complex. Investigators say there was a woman and multiple juveniles inside one of the apartments at the time of the shooting.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the gunfire.

Officials have not shared any details about possible suspects or the reason behind the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.