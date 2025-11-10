Gunfire scatters trick-or-treaters in Grant Park on Halloween night

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after gunfire hit multiple homes in Grant Park on Halloween night. Witnesses reported seeing a man in a gray puffer jacket and beanie walking through backyards after shots were fired. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.



Atlanta police are investigating after gunfire erupted on Halloween night in the Grant Park neighborhood, sending trick-or-treaters running for cover and leaving several homes damaged.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Grant Street Southeast shortly before 10 p.m. Police said the gunfire began around 9:52 p.m. near 606 Grant Street SE, one of the busiest areas for Halloween activity in the neighborhood.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit said multiple homes were struck by bullets, though no injuries were reported. Witnesses described seeing a Black male wearing a gray puffer jacket and beanie walking through nearby backyards. Police believe several suspects may have been involved.

What they're saying:

Resident Tori Zimmerman said at first it was hard to tell what was happening. "Sort of saw people running in groups, you know, and you couldn’t tell because it’s Halloween and a lot of people do haunted houses in their front yard," she said.

Zimmerman said once she realized the noise was gunfire, she quickly acted to protect children still outside. "I did hear some gunshots, and obviously, then I was like, ‘Let's get all of the kids inside,’ and I went, walked up the street to sort of ask kids that were still out, if they were okay," she said.

Neighbors said most trick-or-treating had wrapped up more than an hour earlier, and the neighborhood had hired extra security to manage the large crowds that gather each year.

"With all the thousands of people, there’s one or two kids, and you really don’t want to ruin it for everybody. It’s really a special community experience," one neighbor said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or how many people may have been involved.

It’s also unclear whether anyone was specifically targeted or if the gunfire was random.

Investigators have not confirmed if they recovered shell casings or weapons from the scene.

Police have not said if they believe the suspects live in the area or fled by vehicle or on foot.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspects. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Tips can be shared anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting CSGA to 738477.