Gunfire in Old Fourth Ward has neighbors on edge, city promises more patrols

If you heard prolonged gunfire from high powered weapons, it is likely you would do what dozens of residents from the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta did. They hit the floor and squeezed behind furniture.

Donald Walker, the representative for those homeowners, say the bullets flew for what they estimate was 15 minutes.

The unorthodox wake up call happened in late August, but the gun-play is not a once-a-year occurrence. There were more shots outside the property Wednesday night.

"My neighbors -- accountants, lawyers, emory doctors -- they cannot get rest at night," Walker said. "We are under seige."

Before that latest round of gunfire, a member of city council, a representative for the mayor and a downtown police supervisor gathered on a call with dozens of residents.

Walker said they have been assured there will be more patrols.

