Gunfire damages building in Midtown Atlanta, police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that shattered windows at a Midtown business.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday night at the headquarters of investment company Invesco, which is located on the 1300 block of Spring Street.

That night, officers received reports of shots fired but did not find anyone who was injured or any shell casings.

Further investigation led officers to find multiple damaged windows on the building. Property management later found multiple shell casings in the area.

Investigators have not determined what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.