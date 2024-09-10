Gun reform expected to be hot topic during Trump, Harris presidential debate

In a state as closely divided as Georgia, local Democratic leaders believe Republicans' stance on gun control laws in the wake of the Apalachee High School shooting could tip the political scales this election.

They held a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, saying the time for action is now.

Gun reform is expected to be a key issue for the election.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Georgia Democratic leaders are urging their Republican colleagues to pass stricter gun laws following the circumstances surrounding the Apalachee High School shooting.

"Digging in and being on the wrong side of voters on this has real political and electoral consequences," Sen. Elena Parent (D) said. "It needs to be something that you are worried about and concerned about, because it can toss the election to Democrats and to Kamala Harris.

Democratic state lawmakers are urging Republican colleagues to help pass stricter gun laws following last week's school shooting, as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump prepare to go head-to-head on the debate stage.

"A lot of people on both sides of the aisle are very excited about this debate, said Democratic strategist and Paramount Consulting Group CEO Tharon Johnson.

"There are many people who are undecided here," explained Republican strategist and Robinson Republic president Brian Robinson, "particularly in states believed to be very close like Pennsylvania and Georgia. And those people are going to be tuning in."

The Georgia Gang panelists said the renewed calls for gun safety reform following Wednesday's deadly mass shooting in Winder will be among key issues Trump and Harris will address.

"Harris has got to be very specific, to call this a crisis, to call everyone to act." Johnson said. "But she has to make a distinction about what Democrats are proposing versus what Republicans are proposing."

With national polls showing the candidates running neck and neck, Robinson said the stakes are high for both candidates as a huge national audience is expected to watch the highly anticipated debate.

"There's a lot they want to know about Kamala Harris. They want to see how Donald Trump comports himself. What happens on the debate stage could be determinative when it comes to the election outcome," said Robinson.