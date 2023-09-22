Georgia youth football team gun raffle raises concern

A local youth sport team’s fundraiser is not just raising money; it is also raising eyebrows.

The football team is raffling off a gun and that had some people concerned enough to call FOX 5 for answers.

"I was just shocked," said the grandmother of a player on the team. "I could not believe that a football team for children was raffling off rifles."

According to a flier, the gun raffle is for the 8 and under Locust Grove Falcons Football team. Tickets cost $20, and the winner gets to pick between an AR-15 or a 9 mm. The association says the raffle would be done legally, and the winner would get their prize from a gun dealer after being background checked.

"Appalling that children would be associated with a gun raffle," the grandmother said.

She asked FOX 5 not to identify her because she fears her 8-year-old grandson would be treated differently.

She says the raffle is for an end-of-season banquet.

The grandmother says during a meeting this week, several parents opposed the raffle and offered other solutions that she says were turned down.

"If you’ve got a parent offering another item free of charge and another parent offering to pay for the banquet altogether, why would you refuse it?" she said.

The team is associated with Henry County Parks and Recreation. FOX 5 reached out to the department, which said the fundraiser was not approved. The director says it is now investigating, and they will issue a written warning for violating policy.

In a statement, the director wrote:

"We are disappointed that this team did not follow the procedure and will continue to work with our associations to ensure that teams and coaches are aware of and follow proper procedures."

"I have no problem with people carrying guns, I have a problem with it being associated with children, especially with all the gun violence in schools," she said.

The Locust Grove Football Association president tells FOX 5 they are now putting the fundraiser on hold.