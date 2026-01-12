Gun found in student backpack at Upson-Lee High School

The Brief A 16-year-old student was taken into custody after a gun was found at Upson-Lee High School. The firearm was detected during student arrival through the school’s security system. Officials say no students or staff were in danger.



A 16-year-old male student was taken into custody Monday morning after a handgun was found in his backpack as he entered Upson-Lee High School, according to the Upson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said school personnel discovered a Ruger .380-caliber pistol when the student walked through the school’s OpenGate detection system during arrival.

The student was removed from the school and turned over to a school resource officer and sheriff’s deputies. Authorities said the firearm had been reported as lost in the Atlanta Police Department jurisdiction.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a handgun while under the age of 18, and theft of lost or mislaid property.

He was being transported to a regional youth detention center in Macon. School officials said the situation was handled immediately and students and staff were not in danger at any time.