Gun fired into toilet at Gwinnett elementary; superintendent responds

Parents are demanding answers after Gwinnett County Public Schools waited 24 hours to notify families about what officials called a "significant" safety incident involving a firearm at an elementary school.

What they're saying:

The incident happened at Meadowcreek Elementary School in Norcross on Aug. 14 when a student brought a gun to campus and discharged it in a restroom, striking a toilet. No injuries were reported. Parents were informed the following day through the district’s ParentSquare communication platform.

Some families say the delay raises concerns about transparency and whether GCPS protocols ensure timely alerts during emergencies.

The other side:

Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Al Taylor. addressed the matter in a recorded statement. "We had a weapon discharged on one of our campuses. Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident. However, moments like this create significant anxiety and fear amongst everybody involved," he said.

He added that safety remains the district’s top priority. "We will continue to do all that we can, all that’s within our power to make sure that every campus feels safe, that every student, staff and community member feels safe. But we need your help. Together, we can keep our entire community safe," he said. "This moment doesn’t define us, but we will learn from it, and we will continue to grow as we make this the most successful school year that we’ve had."