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GT racing takes over Braselton’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published June 12, 2026 10:21 AM EDT
Published June 12, 2026 10:21 AM EDT
Paul Milliken interviews Rick Humphrey
Paul Milliken interviews Rick Humphrey

Paul Milliken interviews Rick Humphrey

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviews track President Rick Humphrey ahead of the Road Atlanta race set to take place today in Braselton. 

The Brief

    • SRO Motorsports is taking over Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today through Sunday, presenting 90-minute double-header races culminating in Sunday’s GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.
    • GT stands for Gran Turismo or Grand Touring — and GT racing essentially refers to competition involving heavily modified, track-ready supercars and sports cars.
    • SRO Motorsports is a global leader in GT racing, and this weekend’s event will feature six series on the famed Braselton track.

BRASELTON, Ga. - One weekend. Six racing series. And two letters to describe it all: GT.

SRO Motorsports is taking over Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today through Sunday, presenting 90-minute double-header races culminating in Sunday’s GT World Challenge America powered by AWS

GT stands for Gran Turismo or Grand Touring — and GT racing essentially refers to competition involving heavily modified, track-ready supercars and sports cars. SRO Motorsports is a global leader in GT racing, and this weekend’s event will feature six series on the famed Braselton track: GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT4 America, GT America powered by AWS, TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School, Toyota GR Cup North America, and McLaren Trophy America.

And, of course, racing doesn’t get much more exciting than when it happens at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which is known as one of the most challenging and scenic road courses around. The 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course is located on a sprawling Hall County property, and draws big crowds each year with popular events including Motul Petit Le Mans and the Formula DRIFT Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

For more information on this weekend’s GT racing, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Braselton, getting in on the action! 

Frankie Muniz talks about racing in Braselton
Frankie Muniz talks about racing in Braselton

Frankie Muniz talks about racing in Braselton

Frankie Muniz is set to race this weekend in Braselton during the GT World Challenge and Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a chance to talk to him. 

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.


 

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