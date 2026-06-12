GT racing takes over Braselton’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

The Brief SRO Motorsports is taking over Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today through Sunday, presenting 90-minute double-header races culminating in Sunday’s GT World Challenge America powered by AWS. GT stands for Gran Turismo or Grand Touring — and GT racing essentially refers to competition involving heavily modified, track-ready supercars and sports cars. SRO Motorsports is a global leader in GT racing, and this weekend’s event will feature six series on the famed Braselton track.



One weekend. Six racing series. And two letters to describe it all: GT.

SRO Motorsports is taking over Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today through Sunday, presenting 90-minute double-header races culminating in Sunday’s GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

GT stands for Gran Turismo or Grand Touring — and GT racing essentially refers to competition involving heavily modified, track-ready supercars and sports cars. SRO Motorsports is a global leader in GT racing, and this weekend’s event will feature six series on the famed Braselton track: GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT4 America, GT America powered by AWS, TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School, Toyota GR Cup North America, and McLaren Trophy America.

And, of course, racing doesn’t get much more exciting than when it happens at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which is known as one of the most challenging and scenic road courses around. The 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course is located on a sprawling Hall County property, and draws big crowds each year with popular events including Motul Petit Le Mans and the Formula DRIFT Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

For more information on this weekend’s GT racing, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Braselton, getting in on the action!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



