GSP troopers show support for Bulldogs, search for new recruits

The Georgia State Patrol is looking for a few recruits to the “Commit to the G” by committing to the GSP.

On the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers wrote:

“The Dawgs will be back at the SEC Championship for the third year in a row and GSP will be at their side! You could be there for the next one. Apply today for the 110th Trooper School at www.gatrooper.com.”

The post was accompanied by a video of GSP trooper cars on the field at Sandford Stadium and “Go Dawgs!” at the end.

Anyone interested in joining the Georgia State Patrol can email them at recruiting@gsp.net.